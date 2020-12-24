UK fishing industry disappointed by Brexit deal "fudge"

Britain's fishing industry is disappointed that a post-Brexit trade deal struck by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the European Union does not represent more of a break from current rules with the bloc, an industry representative said.

"The industry will be bitterly disappointed that there is not more of definitive break," Barrie Deas, chief executive of The National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, told Reuters. "It's a bit of a fudge."

Also Read: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to extend Brexit transition period