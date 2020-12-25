Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soggy, wet Christmas in the dark for hundreds of thousands in U.S. Northeast

With temperatures falling at night from the 40s, 50s and 60s F (5-15 C) to the 20s F (around -5 C), icy roads will be a concern, Otto said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:17 IST
Soggy, wet Christmas in the dark for hundreds of thousands in U.S. Northeast
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A soggy, wet and dark Christmas morning greeted more than 250,000 U.S. power customers on Friday in New York, Pennsylvania and the Northeast who had their electricity knocked out by clobbering winds and drenching, icy rain.

Flooding was also possible, with snow from earlier storms melting or morphing into globs of icy slush and up to 5 inches (13 cm) of rain forecast for some upstate New York areas, said Rich Otto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. "I'm afraid the kids are waking up to a wet and soggy Christmas morning," Otto said.

In New England, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (100 kph) could down tree limbs and power lines. With temperatures falling at night from the 40s, 50s and 60s F (5-15 C) to the 20s F (around -5 C), icy roads will be a concern, Otto said. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has said that at least 34 million fewer Americans were expected to travel over the holidays, an estimated drop of 29% from 2019, largely over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 36 new COVID-19 cases; tally 19,345

Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.No death was reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 314. A t...

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu drowns in Malankara dam Adds CM's reax

Idukki, Dec 25 PTI Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed Ayyappannum Koshiyum, drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening, police said. The actor was ...

Ireland confirms UK coronavirus variant present

Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-C...

Undue illegal interference made in tender process related to Rs 619 crore Nirbhaya scheme

An undue illegal interference was allegedly made by impersonating as Home Secretary to the Karnataka government in the tender process to get access to classified information on the Safe City Project in Bengaluru worth Rs 619 crore under Nir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020