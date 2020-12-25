Left Menu
Mumbai: Toll in Lalbaug cylinder blast-fire incident reaches 9

The death toll in the December 6 cylinder blast-fire incident in Mumbais Lalbaug area reached nine after a 50-year-old man succumbed to injuries, said a BMC official on Friday. Sixteen people were injured in the incident, and nine of them have died so far, he said.

Updated: 25-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the December 6 cylinder blast-fire incident in Mumbai's Lalbaug area reached nine after a 50-year-old man succumbed to injuries, said a BMC official on Friday. He died in Masina Hospital at around 4:20 pm, the official added.

The fire, caused by a cylinder blast, took place in a second floor flat in the ground-plus-four Sarabai building in Ganesh Galli at around 7am that day and it was doused some 30 minutes later. Sixteen people were injured in the incident, and nine of them have died so far, he said.

