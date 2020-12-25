Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parts of Himachal Pradesh record sub-zero temperatures

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The mercury settled at 4.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla, he said.Una was the warmest place in the state at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:01 IST
Parts of Himachal Pradesh record sub-zero temperatures
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Parts of Himachal Pradesh shivered under sub-zero temperatures on Friday, with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said. The mercury is likely to dip further with rain and snowfall predicted at isolated places over the state for two days starting Sunday, according to the weatherman.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The mercury settled at 4.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla, he said.

Una was the warmest place in the state at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,12,142 while the death toll mounted to 12,048 with 12 more fatalities. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 289, nearby Chengalpattu andKancheepuram 74 and 38 res...

LG Sinha lists out measures taken for farmers' welfare in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday outlined that the welfare of farmers and their betterment is the prime focus of both the Centre and the Union territory governments. He was addressing farmers during a programme he...

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020