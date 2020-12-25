Cold wave conditions on in parts of Odisha

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in parts of Odisha with the mercury level plummeted to below 10 degrees celsius in at least 7 different places, the weatherman said. Phulbani and Daringbadi in Kandhamal district remained at 6 degrees celsius each followed by Sundergarh(8), Bhawanipatna (9), Jharsuguda (9.4), Boudh (9.5) and Koraput (9.6), the met office said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14 degree Celsius and 12.4 degree Celsius respectively, they said. The regional meteorological centre here in its forecast said that there is no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 2-3 days over the districts of Odisha. It will be below normal by 3-4 degree celsius in the interior districts of the state.

It said dry weather prevails over the districts, while shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Malkangiri and Nayagarh. Minimum temperatures observed no large change at most places over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably below normal at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha, below normal at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and south interior Odisha.

''Normal temperature was recorded elsewhere over some districts, the IMD said. The highest maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, while the lowest minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in plains of Odisha, the met office said.