Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 8 shanties gutted in major fire at Bhiwandi, nobody hurt

At least eight shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district early on Saturday, an official said. At least eight shanties were gutted in the fire, although nobody was injured in it.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:04 IST
Maha: 8 shanties gutted in major fire at Bhiwandi, nobody hurt

At least eight shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

''The blaze erupted in Fatima Nagar slum locality around 3 am. It started in one of the tin sheds and soon spread to some of the adjoining shanties,'' said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). ''At least eight shanties were gutted in the fire, although nobody was injured in it. On being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about two hours,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Pawar said..

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the states economy. Chief Minister wa...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sec...

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020