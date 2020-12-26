Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Leopard kills a teenage girl

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a leopard at Kasan village under the Shetrunji wildlife division in Gujarats Junagadh district, an official said on Saturday. In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was mauled to death on Monday by two Asiatic lions in Dhanfuliya village in Vanthali taluka in Junagadh district.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:52 IST
Gujarat: Leopard kills a teenage girl
Leopard in the well before being rescued Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a leopard at Kasan village under the Shetrunji wildlife division in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official said on Saturday. The victim, Aartiben Makwana, was attacked by the big cat at a farm when she was washing clothes on Thursday evening, said Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh.

Makwana died in a hospital in Mahuva town hours later, said another Forest official. He said the leopard dragged Makwana by her throat some distance away but fled after labourers working in the field raised an alarm.

The deceased was a daughter of a migrant labourer, he added. In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was mauled to death on Monday by two Asiatic lions in Dhanfuliya village in Vanthali taluka in Junagadh district.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is looking at the UK, which sources believe may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use a...

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020