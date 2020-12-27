Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave conditions, dense fog at isolated places in UP

The weather in the state was dry, it said.Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning for the next three days, the MeT department said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:00 IST
Cold wave conditions, dense fog at isolated places in UP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while some places witnessed dense to very dense fog, the meteorological department here said. The weather in the state was dry, it said.

Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Allahabad 7.2 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 5.8 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 4.3 degrees Celsius and Fursatganj 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Meerut recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 5 degrees Celsius in Banda, Muzaffarnagar and Najibabad. The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning for the next three days, the MeT department said.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020