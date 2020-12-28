Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes central Croatia

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake was also felt in the capital. There were no immediate reports about injuries or damage.

In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people,

