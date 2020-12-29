Left Menu
At 15 degree Celsius, Mumbai records coldest day of season

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:50 IST
At 15 degree Celsius, Mumbai records coldest day of season
Representative image

Mumbaikars woke up to chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 15 degree Celsius in the city, the lowest in the season, an IMD official said. The trend of cool breeze and chill will continue for the next 48 hours, he said.

Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded the temperature of 15 degree Celsius this morning, which is the lowest in this season so far, said K S Hosalikar who heads regional meteorological centre, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures have dropped in various parts of Maharashtra.

''The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to north westerly winds from the norther plains in association with the passage of western disturbance,'' Hosalikar said, adding that the fall in temperature would continue for the next couple of days. Elsewhere in the state, Nashik recorded the minimum temperature of 11.8 degree Celsius, Pune 13 degree Celsius, and Thane recorded 17 degrees.

Aurangabad recorded the minimum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius, Nanded 12.5 degree Celsius, Nagpur 14.2 degree Celsius, and Amravati 14.8 degree Celsius, Hosalikar said.

