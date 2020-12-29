Cold winds sweep through Rajasthan; Sikar shivers at minus 1 deg C

Maximum and minimum temperatures dropped at most places in Rajasthan on Tuesday as cold winds swept through the state, a Meteorological department official said here. The state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar with minus 1 degree Celsius, Churu with zero degree Celsius and Pilani and Bhilwara with 1 degree Celsius each, he said.

Chittorgarh and Dabok recorded 2 degrees Celsius each, followed by 3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 4 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Ajmer, 5 degrees Celsius each in Alwar, Sawaimadhopur and Bundi, 6 degrees Celsius each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Phalodi, and 8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said. The official said maximum temperatures in major cities of the state were recorded between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has issued a warning of severe cold in around a dozen districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Kota divisions of northeast Rajasthan till December 31. Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Ganganagar, Bikaner and Hanumangarh are likely to observe a cold wave pattern.