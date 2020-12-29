Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important to inculcate scientific thinking in younger generation: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the ultimate aim of science is to make peoples life comfortable and happier, as he asserted that it is important to inculcate scientific thinking in the younger generation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:35 IST
Important to inculcate scientific thinking in younger generation: Venkaiah Naidu
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the ultimate aim of science is to make people's life comfortable and happier, as he asserted that it is important to inculcate scientific thinking in the younger generation. Science is the foundation of any society as it deals with truths of verifiable facts through repeated experiments, he said, adding inculcating scientific temperament among the society is key for the progress of societies and sustaining humanity.

''I always say that the ultimate aim of science is to make people's life comfortable and happier. And I am happy to say that astronomy has immensely benefitted the society in multiple ways. There is a vast amount of technology transfer that happens from astronomy to industrial, aerospace, and energy sectors,'' Naidu said. Speaking at an Indian Institute of Astrophysics event near here, he said, many technologies that we take for granted today- X-ray machines, precision clocks, super computers, satellite communication, GPS- are all fruits of research done in astronomy.

Astronomical studies are also helping us understand the evolution and composition of earth's atmosphere. This provides us vital insights into the factors relating to climate change and steps required to address the same, he was quoted as saying in his speech the copy of which was shared with media.

Noting that astronomy is also bringing people and nations together as seen in several international projects, Venkaiah Naidu said, this universe is a mystery for man. Astronomy does not just expand the horizons of human knowledge, but makes us understand the vastness of the universe.

The environmental test facility that was inaugurated Tuesday is a facility to space qualify small payloads, he said, this will be opened for use by universities and industry to develop small space payloads. These facilities will help the growth of space sector in the future.

Highlighting that India's foray into such global and world class national scientific ventures seems natural, given its intellectual reserves and global stature as an emerging economic and political power, the Vice-President said, it is important to inculcate scientific thinking in the younger generation. The participation by India in mega-science projects has given the science community a unique opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with other advanced nations in the planning and construction of these complex projects, he said.

These have also brought the ambitious science experiments and industry together. This is already benefiting the country in capacity building and technology transfer, Venkaiah Naidu added.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers six miles, it said. Also Read Croatian ale wins Best in EU awar...

UK plans to ban unhealthy ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ food promos as part of anti-obesity drive

The UK government has set out plans to ban unhealthy promotions on food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar from April 2022 as part of a wider anti-obesity drive. The new rules, confirmed on Monday, will prohibit retailers from offering m...

Turkey aims to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine domestically -minister

Turkey aims to produce Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V domestically, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.Turkey requested more information from Russia about the vaccine and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed the presid...

Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs on Tuesday, extending their bull run for the fifth straight session on the back of gains in banking and IT stocks. The BSE gauge Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020