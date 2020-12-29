Left Menu
PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on Tuesday

Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister's Office said

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said. PTI KRHMB

