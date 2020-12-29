Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Territory of Ladakh gets its own meteorological centre

At 3,500 metres, Meteorological Centre, Leh, will be the highest meteorological centre in India, Vardhan said.The centre will also give weather forecasts about tourist places such as Nubra, Changthang, Pangong Lake, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Dha-Baima Aryan valley, Khalsi, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:35 IST
Union Territory of Ladakh gets its own meteorological centre
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A meteorological center was inaugurated in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday which would provide localised weather forecasts thus strengthening weather-related early warning systems for the region. At 3,500 metres, this meteorological centre is the highest such facility in India, Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said at the inauguration of the facility.

He said it will provide short range (three days,) medium range (12 days) and long range (one month) forecast for the two districts -- Leh and Kargil -- of the Union Territory. The region is unique in terms of weather, climate, culture, topography with extreme temperatures, ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius in Drass to scanty average precipitation of 10 centimetres annually, which makes the region a distinct cold desert, he said.

Ladakh also experiences various kinds of extreme weather events like cloud bursts, flash floods, glacial lake outbursts, avalanches and drought. ''To avert losses due to such weather events in the future, the Government of India felt the need to establish a meteorological Centre at Leh to strengthen weather-related early warning system in Ladakh. At 3,500 metres, Meteorological Centre, Leh, will be the highest meteorological centre in India,'' Vardhan said.

The centre will also give weather forecasts about tourist places such as Nubra, Changthang, Pangong Lake, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Dha-Baima (Aryan valley), Khalsi, he said. Some important services are highway forecast, forecast for mountaineering, trekking, agriculture, flash flood warning, information on gusty winds, low and high temperatures.

''Keeping in mind the geo-strategic importance, harsh environment, changing climate and vulnerabilities to various natural hazards and disasters affecting the region adversely, the government felt the need to open a state-of-the-art meteorological centre in Leh,'' the Union Minister added. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the new centre will help augment the weather services. Ladakh has four Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), two each in Leh and Kargil, of which one is at Drass, the coldest place in India. To improve the network of observations, IMD plans to install more AWSs next year at the remotest of places like Nubra, Zanskar, Changthang, Parkachik and others, thus covering the whole of Ladakh, Mohapatra said. To begin with, the India Meteorological Department established a surface observatory at Leh for reporting daily meteorological parameters like pressure, humidity, temperature, snowfall, etc. With the availability of quality data from Ladakh, IMD will generate city-specific forecasts based on numerical models, the MeT department said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it h...

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case. The court questioned why the petitio...

EU criticises China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID

The European Union on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who ...

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry

A two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam, the Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020