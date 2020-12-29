Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality 'poor' in NCR cities

The average air quality remained poor in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon for a second day in a row, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on TuesdayPresence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index AQI maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:43 IST
Air quality 'poor' in NCR cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The average air quality remained ''poor'' in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon for a second day in a row, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Tuesday

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 283 in Ghaziabad, 272 in Greater Noida, 258 in Noida, 291 in Faridabad and 214 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. The CPCB states that an AQI in the "poor" category may cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure

The average AQI on Monday was 256 in Ghaziabad, 237 in Greater Noida, 225 in Noida, 296 in Faridabad and 226 in Gurgaon. On Sunday, it was 407 in Ghaziabad, 418 in Greater Noida, 405 in Noida, 404 in Faridabad and 359 in Gurgaon. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it h...

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case. The court questioned why the petitio...

EU criticises China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID

The European Union on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who ...

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry

A two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam, the Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020