Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh

Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said, adding that Keylong also received 0.6 mm snowfallLahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:52 IST
Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met center director Manmohan Singh said, adding that Keylong also received 0.6 mm snowfall

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative center Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie, Manali, Kufri, Seobagh, Solan, and Bhuntar settled at minus 2.9, minus 2.6, and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, minus 1.5, minus 0.4, and minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

The CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex Ltd PAL and its director, besides some officials of Indian Overseas Bank IOB in an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 297.80 crore, officials said. The company which is into manufac...

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...

Sudha Bharadwaj, two other accused seek access to books in jail

Three accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case have moved a court here seeking access to books and newspapers in prison. Activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha and Delhi University professor Hany Babu have filed separate plea...

Copies of farm laws burnt as BKU's Bhanu, Lok Shakti factions stay put in Noida

Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020