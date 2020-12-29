Fire breaks out in Dzukou Range in Nagaland

A fire broke out in the scenic Dzukou range in Nagaland's Kohima district on Tuesday, official sources said. OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Johnny Raungmei confirmed the fire incident. He, however, said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

He said the NSDMA has already requisitioned IAF choppers to douse the fire. Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) president Zakieletuo Tsukru also confirmed the fire incident and said that the careTaker of Dzukou valley has informed that the fire has engulfed the area away from the picturesque Dzukou valley.

It is feared that with strong wind lashing the area the fire may reach the valley if not contained at the earliest as it had already engulfed the Dzukou valley viewpoint, he said. SAYO volunteers did try to reach the area to fight the fire but since darkness had fallen they returned, he said.