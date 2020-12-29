Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre. The Council has approved the proposal for going ahead with redevelopment of Khan Market Community Centre KMCC. The council has approved the proposal for construction of 160 Type-III Flats at Sector-VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi composite work, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:58 IST
NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre. In a council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the council considered over 30 proposals placed before it. ''The Council has approved the proposal for going ahead with redevelopment of Khan Market Community Centre (KMCC). The council has also approved for revision of period of renewal of Health License to five years from three years at present. This is in order to achieve ease of doing business for all trades and mentioned under Section-327 to 331 of NDMC Act-1994,'' an official statement said.

''A proposal was approved for payment of an amount of Rs 200 to the students of Class 10 and 12 of NDMC and Navyug schools towards data package cost through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for attending online teaching learning activities till the schools are closed,'' it added. The council has approved sending a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for considering regularization of 63 contractual doctors by amending the existing Recruitment Rules of the respective cadre of doctors.

''A proposal was approved. The revision of remuneration of salary and allowances to contractual doctors in NDMC as per 7th CPC pay scales. The council has approved the proposal for construction of 160 Type-III Flats at Sector-VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi (composite work),'' it said. Among other proposals approved by the Council include establishing additional 33KV substation at AIIMS, construction of 33/11KV below ground electric sub station at Church Road, implementation of smart grid infrastructure including enhancement of existing network in NDMC power distribution area, construction of Jai Prakash Naryan Library at Mandir Marg and upgradation of Laxmibai Nagar Barat Ghar with modern trends and comfort level. ''The council was informed about the proposal for shifting of the statue of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant from existing location at the corner of plot no 118 at junction of Raisina road and Red Cross road,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not having a truck with BJP, will join party work in 2 days: TMC's Jitendra Tiwari

Trinamool Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday scotched rumours that he is having a truck with the BJP, saying that he will join party work within two days. Tiwari, the MLA of Pandeveswar, said that his being at a top hotel in Kolkata...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results

The ruling partys presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50 he would need to avoid a second round.Results published by the elector...

Fishermen from Daman, Vasai clash mid-sea; 1 hurt, FIR filed

A group of fishermenfrom Daman allegedly attacked occupants of a fishing boat from Vasai mid- sea following a dispute over jurisdiction, leaving one person injured here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. An offence under IPC section...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020