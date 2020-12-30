Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biting cold grips Delhi, no respite for next two days

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:38 IST
Biting cold grips Delhi, no respite for next two days
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A cold wave swept Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. It is likely to get even colder on New Year's Eve, it predicted, as dry and icy winds barrelled through the plains.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius as against 3.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The weather stations at Jafarpur and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

During nighttime, ''dense'' fog reduced visibility to 50 metres in the Palam area. However, it improved to 400 metres by 9 am. The visibility at Safdarjung was 500 metres. According to the IMD, ''very dense'' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is ''dense'', 201 and 500 ''moderate'', and 501 and 1,000 ''shallow''.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of the city over the next two days, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down. According to the IMD, a cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

A ''severe'' cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. On December 20, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

The mean minimum temperature (7.06 degrees Celsius) in December this year so far is less than last year when it was 7.6 degrees Celsius. Last year, the national capital broke the record of the longest cold spell, registering 18 consecutive cold days.

At 9.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi had also recorded the lowest maximum temperature in December in 119 years. This year, however, the city has witnessed only three ''cold'' days and 7 ''cold wave'' days so far.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China Sinopharm's vaccine has 79% protection rate against COVID-19, says developer

A vaccine developed by a unit of China National Biotec Group CNBG is 79.34 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and the company has filed an application for regulatory approval in China for its general public use, the developer said...

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

With Lionel Messi nursing his ankle in the stands, Barcelona fell further behind in the Spanish league after ceding its first-ever point to Eibar at Camp Nou. Halftime substitute Ousmane Dembele salvaged Barcelona a 1-1 draw when he scored ...

Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus. Harris and...

Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America NA with the EU region to shortly follow.The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA in North...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020