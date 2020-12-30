Left Menu
Bitcoin hits record $28,599.99 as 2020 rally powers on

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:49 IST
Bitcoin hits record $28,599.99 as 2020 rally powers on
Representative Image

Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295%.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.5% at $28,349. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on Dec. 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

