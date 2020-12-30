Left Menu
Tropical storm Chalane lands in Mozambique

Beira, a low-lying coastal city of 500,000 people, is home to Mozambique's second-largest port, which serves as a gateway to landlocked countries in the region. The government had asked people living in the path of tropical storm Chalane and near rivers to move to safer areas.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 30-12-2020
A powerful tropical storm made landfall near the central Mozambique city of Beira early on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to an area devastated by Cyclone Idai nearly two years ago. Beira, a low-lying coastal city of 500,000 people, is home to Mozambique's second-largest port, which serves as a gateway to landlocked countries in the region.

The government had asked people living in the path of tropical storm Chalane and near rivers to move to safer areas. Chalane had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h with gusts exceeding 120 km/h, according to an update issued by the French weather service's regional cyclone centre in La Reunion.

"The storm is now tracking inland through central Mozambique and is moving towards Zimbabwe. Government and humanitarian partners hope to begin evaluating the first impacts of the storm as soon as this afternoon," Helvisney Cardoso, United Nations Mozambique Communications Specialist, said in a statement. International aid agencies say that tens of thousands of people are still displaced from Idai and living in camps.

The Mozambican government was meeting to assess the impact of the storm and how it would respond. In Zimbabwe, the government had started evacuating people from eastern parts of the country, where thousands were displaced by Cyclone Idai.

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department said there was high risk of flooding in the region.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

