Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. The beast appeared to use its tusk to gather food, judging by the erosion marks found on it, the scientist said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:35 IST
Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.

The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet. Plotnikov said the woolly rhino may have lived in the late Pleistocene era, which ended 11,700 years ago. The beast appeared to use its tusk to gather food, judging by the erosion marks found on it, the scientist said.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Link between COVID-19 shot, Swiss death 'highly unlikely' - drugs regulator

Swiss drugs regulator swissmedic on Wednesday said it saw no link between the death of a 91-year old person in the canton of Lucerne and the COVID-19 vaccine, adding the deceased suffered from multiple illnesses before getting the shot. Cla...

COVID-19: 9 more deaths, 368 new cases in Punjab

Nine more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab on Wednesday pushed the toll to 5,331, while 368 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,66,239 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. There are 3,865 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of n...

American football-Here's Johnny - Manziel to resume playing career at startup league

Former college standout Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped NFL career fizzled after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, will return to the gridiron with Fan Controlled Football, the startup league said on Wednesday. Manziel, who was one of...

Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Hours after the attack, a second explo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020