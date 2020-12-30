Left Menu
Mafia properties worth Rs 25 cr attached, total crosses Rs 100 cr: Noida Police

The action is being taken chiefly under Section 141 of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of ill-gotten properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police Wednesday said it has attached properties worth approximately Rs 25 crore belonging to key aides of mafia Sundar Bhati operating in western Uttar Pradesh, taking the overall value of such attachments so far to over Rs 100 crore. The latest attachments include three bungalows, a warehouse and four vehicles of gangster Nizamuddin and his sons, eight bigha land of Satbir Bansal, a bungalow and a vehicle of Brajesh Maavi, a senior officer said.

''All these ill-gotten properties are estimated worth Rs 25 crore and have been attached by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police under the Gangsters Act. So far, properties worth over Rs 100 crore belonging to regional gangsters and mafia have been attached,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. According to officials, the clampdown on the mafia here in western UP started in July in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by the henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who was eventually killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force.

Nizamuddin is a co-accused with Sundar Bhati in multiple cases and has been booked under the Gangsters Act. Bansal and Maavi are also Bhati's aides and used his influence to get into scrap business and got contract from various firms by means of threatening them, the officials said. The action is being taken chiefly under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of ill-gotten properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

