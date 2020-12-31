Left Menu
Cold wave intensifies in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar records minus 1.2 deg C

Cold wave conditions also persisted in many places in Punjab.Bathinda reeled under severe chill recording a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius, the seasons lowest so far, while Amritsar and Faridkot, too, braved the chill at 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The ongoing cold wave conditions in Haryana and Punjab intensified at many places on Thursday, with Hisar reeling at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog again enveloped most places in the two states early in the morning, reducing visibility levels, Meteorological Department officials here said.

The minimum temperatures hovered well below normal limits as a few places experienced the season's coldest night so far. Hisar in Haryana recorded the season's coldest night so far and the mercury dropped eight notches below the normal.

Among other places in the state, severe chill gripped Narnaul, which also recorded the season's coldest night so far at minus 0.5 degree Celsius, down six notches against normal limits. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani, too, experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 1.5, 3.6, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also recorded the season's coldest night so far at 2.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal limits. Cold wave conditions also persisted in many places in Punjab.

Bathinda reeled under severe chill recording a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius, the season's lowest so far, while Amritsar and Faridkot, too, braved the chill at 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur, Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below normal minimums at 2.2, 3.1, 4.8, 4.1 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

