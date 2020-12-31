Left Menu
No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Sikar, Pilani and Vanasthali recorded their respective lows of 0, 0.2 and 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.Several other parts in the state also reeled under cold wave conditions as temperatures at most places have dipped.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in plains, Churu continued to remain the coldest places with a minimum of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius. Sikar, Pilani and Vanasthali recorded their respective lows of 0, 0.2 and 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

Several other parts in the state also reeled under cold wave conditions as temperatures at most places have dipped. Bhilwara, Erapura road (Pali), Ganganagar, Chittorgarh and Bundi recorded 2.5, 3.8, 3.9, 4 and 4.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Jaipur, Bikaner and Sawaimadhopur recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

The department has predicted light rains at isolated places for the next three days..

