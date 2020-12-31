Left Menu
MP feels the chill, Datia shivers at 2.8 degrees Celsius

Large parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under cold weather conditions with Datia recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:07 IST
Large parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under cold weather conditions with Datia recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state for the next two to three days, G D Mishra, a senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office said.

''In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, minimum temperature in the rage of 3 to 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at the IMD's 31 weather stations in the state. The state's lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Datia,'' he said.

''Severe cold conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions. Sagar division also experienced cold weather,'' he added. When the mercury dips by 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average minimum temperature, an extreme cold day is experienced, while when the mercury goes 4.5 notches below the normal temperature that day is called a cold one, Mishra said.

''Cold wave conditions prevailed in Indore, Gwalior and some other parts,'' he said. Chilly winds have been blowing in Madhya Pradesh from northern India, which experienced snowfall recently, the IMD official said, adding that the prevailing conditions are likely to abate in two to three days.

