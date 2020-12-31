Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.

