Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.

