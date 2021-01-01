Pilikula park to become Authority

Pilikula biological park on the outskirts of the city, a popular tourist destination, is all set to function as an Authority in April this year. The formation of an Authority will bring more funds and support from the government to the park, which was hit by resource crunch during the lockdown,though financial aid recently given by public sector MRPL came as a relief.

Official sources said all arrangements are being made for the tourist spot to function as a full scale Authority under the government from April 1 when the new fiscal year begins. Though Pilikula was declared as authority way back in 2018, it continued to function in the society status.

The biological park project started in 1996 and is spread over 370 acres. The park has a 3D planetarium, regional science centre, water park, boat riding, artisans park, golf course and a wildlife sanctuary.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said a proposal of Rs five crore will be sent to the government for development works of the Pilikula biological park authority.