Environment protection must be way of life, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said environment protection and conservation should be a way of life for every citizen. We cut trees for development and then use machines for providing oxygen to the new roads.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:10 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said environment protection and conservation should be a way of life for every citizen. Speaking at the launch of an e-pledge initiative called 'Majhi Vasundhara' for environment protection and conservation, Thackeray said the need of the hour was to make environment protection a people's movement.

He said the coronavirus outbreak had taught people several lessons, adding that pollution levels had decreased during lockdown. ''We cut trees for development and then use machines for providing oxygen to the new roads. We need to correct this imbalance in development and focus on environment friendly sustainable development,'' he said.

The CM appealed to people to visit the website http://majhivasundhara.in and click on the #EPledge menu..

