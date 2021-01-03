11 coal miners shot dead after being kidnapped in Balochistan

At least 11 coal miners were shot dead on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province. According to police, the miners were on the way to work when the unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and opened fire on them after taking them to the nearby hills in Machh area, the Express Tribune reported.

Six of the miners died on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital. A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and sought an inquiry report from the authorities concerned, the daily reported. ''Those who targeted these innocent coal miners do not deserve any concessions,'' he said.