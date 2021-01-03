Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 coal miners shot dead after being kidnapped in Balochistan

At least 11 coal miners were shot dead on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in Pakistans restive southwestern Baluchistan province.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 13:10 IST
11 coal miners shot dead after being kidnapped in Balochistan

At least 11 coal miners were shot dead on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province. According to police, the miners were on the way to work when the unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and opened fire on them after taking them to the nearby hills in Machh area, the Express Tribune reported.

Six of the miners died on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital. A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and sought an inquiry report from the authorities concerned, the daily reported. ''Those who targeted these innocent coal miners do not deserve any concessions,'' he said.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

45 more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 45 more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrests, the number of ac...

EXPLAINER-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

India on Friday became the fourth country to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, authorising the vaccines rollout in coming weeks in the country with the second highest number of infections.The foll...

Realme confident of 25-30 mn units smartphone sales in India this year

Chinese tech major Realme is confident of its smartphone sales growing over 30 per cent to about 25-30 million units this year in India as well as strong demand for its wearable and audio products. Speaking to PTI, Realme India CEO Madhav S...

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola might prolong managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints has better equipped him for the top job at City and he might stay in management longer than he had anticipated. The 49-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021