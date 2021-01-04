Minimum temperatures hover above normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

Most parts of Haryana and Punjab recorded above-normal minimum temperatures on Monday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, the official said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 9.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal 10.5 degrees Celsius The mercury settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Narnaul, 12.6 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani and 10.9 degrees Celsius in Sirsa. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius, 13.4 degrees Celsius and 12.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to eight degrees above normal.

Pathankot recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, Adampur 13.5 degrees Celsius, Halwara 14.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 5.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 11.5 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 6 degrees Celsius. Some places in Punjab received rains the previous day. Among them are Amritsar (2.2 mm), Ludhiana (1.7 mm), Pathankot (16 mm), Adampur (0.8 mm) and Gurdaspur (6.7 mm).