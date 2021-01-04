Left Menu
Taking several initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure: Govt

However, the Government of India is also committed to development of coal sector infrastructure.The government is taking many initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure, including new railway lines, and presently undertaking studies to enhance the evacuation infrastructure, the coal ministry said in its reply to a query by bidders.

''The government is taking many initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure, including new railway lines, and presently undertaking studies to enhance the evacuation infrastructure,'' the coal ministry said in its reply to a query by bidders. The coal ministry last month re-invited bids for four coal blocks, whose tender process was annulled in the first round of auction for commercial mining as the number of technically qualified bidders for each mine was just one.

In the reply, the coal ministry also said the government has prepared a proposal to acquire land under coal-bearing areas, and the proposal is under consultation with states. However, it is the responsibility of the bidder to undertake land acquisition in accordance with the applicable law.

Earlier, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said state-owned CIL will pump in over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on projects related to coal evacuation, exploration, and clean coal technologies by 2023-24, to achieve 1 billion tonnes of fuel output target. Out of the proposed spend of over 1.22 lakh crore, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to invest Rs 32,696 crore on coal evacuation, Rs 25,117 crore on mine infrastructure and Rs 29,461 crore on project development by 2023-24, the minister had said.

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of the total domestic coal output.

