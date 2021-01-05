Left Menu
Couple, five-year-old son die of carbon monoxide poisoning from room heater in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A married couple and their five-year-old son were found dead on Tuesday inside their house in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

Mohammad Maqbool Lone, his wife and their son are believed to have died in their sleep, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the trio died due to asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide emanating from a room heater.

