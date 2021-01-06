Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab issues advisory for surveillance of poultry farms, wetlands amid bird flu scare

The advisory has been sent to all 22 deputy directors of the department to ensure regular visit of field staff to commercial and backyard poultry farms in the state, he added.In case any unusual mortality in poultry birds is found, samples will be sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory RDDL, Jalandhar, to ascertain the cause, the officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:49 IST
Punjab issues advisory for surveillance of poultry farms, wetlands amid bird flu scare
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid a bird flu scare, authorities in Punjab have alerted officials to keep tabs on any unusual deaths of migratory and poultry birds in the state, officials said on Wednesday. They said no case of bird flu has been reported so far in Punjab.

Punjab Animal Husbandry Director Harbinder Singh Kahlon said an advisory has been issued for ''surveillance of commercial poultry farms and backyard poultry farms to find any unusual mortality in birds''. The advisory has been sent to all 22 deputy directors of the department to ensure regular visit of field staff to commercial and backyard poultry farms in the state, he added.

In case any ''unusual mortality'' in poultry birds is found, samples will be sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar, to ascertain the cause, the officials said. Similarly, the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation has also issued an advisory for maintaining extra vigil around lakes and wetlands in the state, they said.

A large number of migratory birds such as gulls, reeve etc arrive at Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran every year. Other wetlands in the state are in Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Nangal. Protocols have also been issued for collection of samples in case any migratory bird is found dead, the officials further said, adding that all possible precautions were being taken.

Notably, samples of dead migratory birds at Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh have tested positive for the H5N8 strain of bird flu. Four lakh poultry birds have died at 20 farms in Haryana's Panchkula district in the past several days.

A team of experts from the RDDL collected samples from the farms on Tuesday. Panchkula's Barwala-Raipur Rani area is one of the largest poultry belts in the country with nearly 70-80 lakh birds in more than 100 farms.

According to the officials, the mortality rate in poultry birds was unusually high this winter. However, there was no confirmed report of avian influenza as of now.

Poultry farmers' in Panchkula have attributed the high mortality rate in birds to extreme cold weather conditions or the disease Ranikhet..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 jumps as bank and energy stocks gain

Banking and energy stocks lifted Britains blue-chip FTSE 100 on Wednesday, as investors bet on more U.S. stimulus and crude oil prices hit a 11-month high after Saudi Arabia agreed to cut more output than expected. The exporter-heavy FTSE 1...

San Francisco welcomes first non-stop Air India flights to Bangaluru

San Francisco International Airport has welcomed the decision of Indias national flag carrier Air India to fly the first-ever non-stop flights between San Francisco and Bengaluru to cater to the growing demand of passengers. Beginning Janua...

Russia and West clash over Syria chemical weapons sanctions

Syria and close ally Russia clashed with the U.S. and other nations Tuesday over a Western initiative to suspend Syrias voting rights in the global chemical weapons watchdog for failing to provide details of three chemical attacks in 2017 t...

Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz about the excercise where new aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021