Left Menu
Development News Edition

Krishna Karunesh takes charge as vice chairman GDA

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:08 IST
Krishna Karunesh takes charge as vice chairman GDA
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@gdagzb)

IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as vice chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)

Karunesh, who took the charge of his new appointment on Monday evening, has replaced Kanchan Verma who has been posted as managing director of Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited

No stone would be left unturned to stop illegal construction. The buildings that have come up illegally will be identified and bulldozed, Karunesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar bounces off March 2018 low as Georgia elections wind down

The dollar bounced after sinking to its lowest level in nearly three years on Wednesday, with markets anticipating a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate election in Georgia that would clear the path for a larger fiscal stimulus package.Democrat...

HC seeks central, state govts’ stands on plea of three alleged PFI activists

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought stands of Union and state governments on a plea challenging the prosecution of three alleged PFI activists, arrested by the UP Police on their way to a Hathras village to meet the family of a decea...

Africa Oil & Power to host European financiers at first AOP Investor Forum

Africa Oil Power AfricaOilAndPower.com will host Francophone African government delegations and European financiers at the first AOP Investor Forum to be held in Paris the event is entirely dedicated to getting major commitments committed ...

Sterling fell as dollar makes gains from lows

Sterling fell on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar bounced off earlier lows after the Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.A Democrat-controlled Senate is seen by some financial market analysts a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021