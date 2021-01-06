Krishna Karunesh takes charge as vice chairman GDA

Krishna Karunesh takes charge as vice chairman GDAPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:08 IST
IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as vice chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)
Karunesh, who took the charge of his new appointment on Monday evening, has replaced Kanchan Verma who has been posted as managing director of Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited
No stone would be left unturned to stop illegal construction. The buildings that have come up illegally will be identified and bulldozed, Karunesh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
