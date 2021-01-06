Sisodia reviews work of Environment and Forest Dept, directs officials to expedite projects

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the work of the Delhi Environment and Forest Department and directed its officials to expedite several projects. ''There is an urgent need to regulate and control dust emanating from big construction sites,'' a statement quoted Sisodia as saying

A dedicated, first-of-its-kind Tree Transplantation Cell will be established, which will overlook the transplantation process, it said

Sisodia also directed the department to initiate the process of empanelment of agencies that have the technical skills and experience of tree transplantation and to conclude the same in time-bound manner.

