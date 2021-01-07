Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus can damage the brain without infecting it

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I am absolutely fine, hopefully will be ready to fly soon: Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he is feeling absolutely fine as he left from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and headed home. The former Indian skipper also thanked the medical team fo...

Flight operations resume at Srinagar International Airport after 4 days

Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport after four days with the first flight landing on Thursday morning, said Border Roads Organisation BRO. Flight services were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. The first fl...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021