K'taka: Heavy rain likely in coastal regions; yellow alert sounded

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:21 IST
A yellow alert has been soundedin the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka as the upperair cyclonic circulation brought heavy showers in many partsof the state on Thursday.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority hassounded a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada,Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for thenext two days.

The KSDMA in a statement said that most districts ofKarnataka state are likely to receive ''fairly widespread towidespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated placesheavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activityduring the next 48 hours.'' It said that Malnad and coastal districts wouldreceive widespread moderate rains with heavy to very heavyrains in some isolated places.

However, South and North Interior Karnataka districtsmay receive scattered to moderate rainfall.

The KSDMA said in a statement that under the influenceof wind continuity and also a trough at low level easterliesover Karnataka and due to cyclonic circulation and trough overcentral part of Arabian Sea and southern part of Bay of Bengalrains were lashing many parts of the state.

According to the officials, there was rainfall inShivamogga, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Mandya, Ramanagara,Hubballi-Dharwad, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru,Ballari and Hassan for the past two days.

However, there were no reports of loss of lives andproperties due to the rains.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI.

