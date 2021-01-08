Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur in Dharamsala to review situation amid bird flu scare

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur in Dharamsala to review situation amid bird flu scare
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur arrived here on Friday to review the situation amid a bird flu scare as the number of dead migratory birds at the Pong wildlife sanctuary in Kangra district reached 3,409 the previous day.

The birds are believed to have died due to an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, a type of bird flu caused by the H5N1 strain of Influenza A virus.

Talking to media persons at the Police Stadium helipad here, Thakur said, ''A team of Forest and Animal Husbandry officials is working to prevent its further spread. We are also checking other water bodies in the state, but till now other areas are safe.'' The government has sealed off the area around the lake and was keeping it under surveillance, the chief minister said.

The infection has reached many other areas of the country, and it is believed that migratory birds are the carriers of this virus, Thakur added.

The chief minister said a high level meeting will be held here to review the situation and decide on the future course of action.

The situation of COVID-19 will be reviewed in another meeting, he added.

A team of experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India will also be visiting the Pong wetland to assess the situation, Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma had earlier said.

