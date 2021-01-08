Centre sanctions Rs 37.8 cr for facelift of Parshuram Kund in Arunachal

Centre sanctions Rs 37.8 cr for facelift of Parshuram Kund in ArunachalPTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:46 IST
The Centre has sanctioned Rs37.87 crore for the facelift of Parshuram Kund pilgrimage sitein Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district, an official communiqusaid on Friday.
Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra informed TourismMinister Nakap Nalo and Tourism Secretary Sadhna Deori aboutthe development during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, it said.
Parshuram Kund is one of the most sacred places in thecountry which is visited by a large number of pilgrimsthroughout the year and thousands of people take a holy dip inthe Lohit river during Makar Sankranti, the governor said.
''To make the place convenient for visitors bymaintaining its sanctity, an inclusive development of the Kundwas proposed by the state government and Rs 37.87 crore hasbeen sanctioned by the Centre for it,'' he said.
Thanking the Centre for sanctioning the project,Mishra said it will boost the sources of livelihood of thelocals and lead to the socio-economic development of the area.
''There will be an improvement of the steps leading tothe Kund, better services and suitable accommodation forvisitors,'' he said.
The governor said the project must be completed at theearliest.
The tourism minister assured the governor ofpersonally monitoring the project and said it will boost thetourism sector of the state.
Nalo thanked the governor for vigorously pursuing withthe Centre for the approval of the project.
