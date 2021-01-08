Left Menu
Rainfall likely in several parts of the country this month: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:35 IST
Rainfall likely in several parts of the country this month: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of the country, mostly south India, are likely to receive a good amount of rainfall this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

There is a possibility of cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on January 11 and 12, and above normal rainfall in south India from January 14 to 28, the IMD said.

For the week starting January 7 to 13, cumulatively, above normal rainfall is very likely over south peninsula and central India and below normal rain/snow is likely over the western Himalayan region. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next 2 days.

Thereafter, under the influence of a fresh spell of easterly wave, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on January 10 and 11.

Due to the prevailing dry north/northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, minimum temperature will fall gradually by 3-5 degree Celsius during next 4-5 days causing cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during January 11-12.

''Due to abundant moisture available in lower tropospheric levels and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog over Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours of January 9 and 10,'' the IMD said.

No significant rainfall is likely over remaining parts of the country during the week, the IMD added.

For the week from January 14 to 20, due to the absence of any active western disturbance, below normal rain/snow also is likely over western Himalayan Region. In south India, from January 21 to 28, rainfall is very likely to be above normal over extreme southeast peninsular India and below normal rainfall over western Himalayan region. There will be dry weather over rest of the country, the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

