Mumbai witnesses Air Quality Index of 317, worse than Delhi

Mumbai on Friday once againrecorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 317 which was worsethan that of Delhi, an official of the India MeteorologicalDepartment said.

On Thursday too, the city's AQI was worse than that ofthe national capital.

The quality of air was worst in Colaba in south Mumbaion Friday as per the System of Air Quality and WeatherForecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

With AQI of 352, the air quality in the area fellin the ''very poor'' category.

Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district, recordedAQI of 346, Malad 338 and Andheri 333.

Delhi on Friday reported AQI of 221, the IMD officialsaid.

Mumbai witnessed light showers on Friday morningfollowed by hazy air during the whole day.

''It is due to the interaction of western disturbancesand easterly waves. Both the weather systems are strong anddeep,'' said a senior official of the Met department.

''A thick band of clouds extending from coastalKarnataka and Goa to Konkan area is there. It is furtherextending till Madhya Maharashtra, as per the latest satelliteimages. There is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain onSaturday or Sunday,'' he said.

