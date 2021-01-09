BJP MLC Pravin Darekar takes dig at Maha CM's Vidarbha visit

Taking potshots at MaharashtraChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his visit to Vidarbha onSaturday, BJP leader Pravin Darekar has said that merely avisit cannot ensure development of that region.

The chief minister on Friday reviewed work on theGosikhurd irrigation project and other development works inBhandara and Chandrapur districts of eastern Vidarbha.

''Only visiting Vidarbha will not ensure itsdevelopment. The CM should have visited drought-hit areas,''Darekar, who is Leader of Opposition in the MaharashtraLegislative Council, told reporters here on Friday.

He alleged that development initiated by then DevendraFadnavis government of the BJP was being stalled by the rulingShiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation.

Darekar alleged the MVA government was not serious onthe issue of the Maratha reservation, whose implementation hasbeen stayed by the Supreme Court.

He also slammed the state government over granting the50% waiver in premium to builders on real estate projects tillDecember 31, 2021.

Darekar said district cooperative banks and otherbanks were ready to fund housing societies for redevelopmentand this scheme can be implemented in Thane as well.

''I and former CM Devendra Fadnavis recently met RBIgovernor and raised this demand,'' he added.

He criticised the state government for its ''failure''to maintain the law and order.

