Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roudnup:

Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:28 IST
Odd News Roudnup:
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Scientists surprised to discover two dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Being tall is the giraffe's competitive advantage, giving it the pick of leaves from the tallest trees, so scientists were stunned to find two giraffe dwarves on different sides of Africa. "It's fascinating what our researchers out in the field found," Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, told Reuters in a videocall on Friday.

"We were very surprised." German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls.

Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday. The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.

Cricket Australia unreservedly apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney....

Sports News Roudnup: LeBron James, Lakers edge Bulls; High-risk people must get priority over athletes for vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup LeBron James, Lakers edge BullsLeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicago...

CBS drops 'The Equalizer' teaser starring Queen Latifah

Television broadcast company CBS on Sunday local time, dropped the 30-second teaser of The Equalizer, featuring American singer Queen Latifah as an enigmatic hero. The show is the reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name starring Ed...

Health News Roudnup: France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases; Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hoursFrance recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021