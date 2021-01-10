Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:53 IST
Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was reopened on Sunday after seven days in the wake of heavy snowfall last week, even as the city and some other parts of Kashmir received another spell of snowfall, officials said.

The 260 kilometre-long highway -- the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country -- was re-opened for fresh traffic on Sunday morning, the officials said.

They, however, said only one-way traffic was allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

The highway was blocked on January 3 due to accumulation of snow and landslides and shooting stones in the wake of heavy snowfall.

Many vehicles were stranded on the highway which remained closed for traffic for five days.

The road was cleared on Friday, but only stranded vehicles were allowed to move that day and Saturday.

However, as the weather improved and the condition of the road was also better, fresh traffic was allowed to ply this morning, the officials said.

The Mughal Road -- the alternate road-link which connects the valley to Jammu division through Shopian-Rajouri axis -- was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region, the officials added.

Some parts of the valley, including Srinagar, received another spell of snowfall on Sunday, which briefly affected the flight operations at the airport here. Srinagar and some other areas experienced fresh snowfall early in the morning – an unexpected spell of back-to-back snowfall after light snow on Saturday and the heavy snowfall earlier in the week, the officials said.

They said the city recorded about an inch of snow till 8.30 am.

Some areas, especially in south Kashmir, also received snowfall which, however, stopped after some time, they added.

The officials said there were no reports of snowfall at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, and Pahalgam tourist resort in the south.

While the MeT office had forecast very light rains or snowfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, there was no such forecast for Sunday.

However, it said, the weather would improve around the noon on Sunday.

There is no forecast of any major snowfall and the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till January 14, the MeT office said.

The fresh snowfall briefly affected the air traffic to and fro the Kashmir valley as some morning flights at the Srinagar airport were delayed, the officials said. They said the flight operations were hampered due to poor visibility. "Visibility was lower than as required for the smooth flight operations at the airport, so there was some delay in the morning flights," the officials said.

The air traffic was affected on Saturday as well as most of the flights to and fro the valley were cancelled due to poor visibility and bad weather following a spell of snowfall in the morning.

However, the air traffic resumed later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the MeT office said the minimum temperature improved across the valley, but still settled below the freezing point.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius - up from minus 4.0 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius – up from minus 10.0 degrees Celsius the night earlier.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara, in the north, minus 1.5 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. While 'Chillai-Kalan' -- which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Lin signs G League contract with Santa Cruz Warriors

Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Associations Beijing Ducks and guided ...

Cipla recalls over 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug in US

Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration.The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesiu...

India retail king Biyani sees quick OK of Future's $3.4 bln deal despite Amazon dispute

Indias Future Group expects swift regulatory approval of its 3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets, its chief executive said, even as its warring business partner Amazon.com Inc intensifies efforts to block the deal. Future and Amazon ...

Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri, Dhansa borders closed: Delhi Traffic Police

The Chilla and Gazipur Borders Delhi-Uttar Pradesh are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because, in the wake of ongoing farmer protests, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Sunday, asking people to take alternate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021