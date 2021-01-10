Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:46 IST
3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A three-day state bird festivaltitled 'Kalrav' will be held from January 15 in Bihar's Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.

The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 to 17, in Nagi-Nakti bird sanctuaries inJamui district as migratory birds visit the sanctuaries inlarge numbers during this season, the official said.

The main event will be organised in Nagi birdsanctuary while some other events and activities will beorganised in Nakti bird sanctuary which is located around 5-6km away from Nagi sanctuary.

''This is for the first time that the state will beholding a three-day state bird festival. Chief Minister NitishKumar will inaugurate the state bird festival which will alsobe graced by department's minister and Dy CM Tarkishore Prasadand other dignitaries,'' Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeDepartment's Principal Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh told PTI.

The idea behind organising the bird festival in thestate is to sensitise and create awareness among the peopleabout birds especially about migratory birds, Singh said.

Bird experts, ornithologists, conservationists fromBihar and outside the state will also participate at thefestival, he added.

Entry is free for participating in the festival, theprincipal secretary said, adding that school children willalso participate in the festival besides department willencourage people to grace the event so that they can knowabout birds and nature.

A fee will be charged for participating in certainactivities which will be held during the three day festival,Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jamui, Satyajeet Kumar toldPTI.

The activities which will be held during the festivalinclude - bird race, bird quiz for kids/school children, cyclerally, kho kho, kabaddi, boating, bird watching, paintingcompetition, Kumar said.

There will be other attractions at the festival thatinclude - digital infotainment such as giant selfie stick,digital flipbook, magic box, sling shot, he said.

Besides, there will be stalls too on bamboohandicraft, sikki grass art, marble sculpting, souvenircounter, organic farming, Moring powder stall, Bombay NaturalHistory Society (BNHS) pavillion, he said. BNHS is a wildliferesearch organisation promoting the cause of natureconservation across the country.

Asked as to why the two bird sanctuaries have beenchosen for the event, Bharat Chintapalli, DFO Bhagalpur, saidthat ''the two bird sanctuaries of Nagi and Nakti (in Jamuiforest division) have a rich bird habitat which has beenhistorically ignored and that's why we have chosen the twobird sanctuaries to project them both at national andinternational stage.'' Bhagalpur forest division is also assisting inorganising the festival as it is a state-level festival,Chintapalli said.

There are states such as Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka,Odisha, Nagaland, Goa which also host state-level birdfestival, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia board apologises after India players complain of racist abuse

Cricket Australia apologised to the India team on Sunday and launched a probe into allegations visiting players were subjected to racial abuse by part of the crowd during the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian team lodged an of...

Ind vs Aus: ICC condemns racial row in SCG, promises full support to CA

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ICC has also offered Cricket Australia all necessary su...

It took me 16 years to figure out my voice, says Anubhav Sinha

Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have established Anubhav Sinha as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema, but the director says it took him over a decade to find his calling.Sinha, who was interacting with the audiences after delivering Saty...

B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in Engineering and Technology awarded by IGNOU up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said.The Indira Gandhi National Open University ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021