HP: Keylong shivers at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, the meteorological department said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state yet again at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 1, 4 and 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Meanwhile the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sundernagar at 23.2 degrees Celsius. The Met centre has forecast dry weather in the state till January 16.

