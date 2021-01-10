Left Menu
No fire spotted in Nagaland's Dzukou range; operations to be scaled down: DFO

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As no active fire was noticed inNagaland's Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaleddown but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forestofficer said.

A fire erupted in Dzukou range in Kohima district onDecember 29 last year, damaging flora and fauna over a largearea.

''A low-intensity smoke was spotted during aerialsurveillance but as it is far from the base camp, operationswill be scaled down from tomorrow,'' Kohima Divisional ForestOfficer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

The situation is completely under control but scaled-down operations will continue, he said.

Eighty personnel and two IAF helicopters are keeping aclose watch on the situation, the DFO said.

The extent of damage caused due to the blaze is yet tobe ascertained, sources said.

