Over 400 birds found dead in Rajasthan amid avian influenza outbreak

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid an outbreak of bird flu, over 400 birds, mostly crow, were found dead in different parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

With the 428 fresh deaths, the number of birds that have died in the past few days reached 2,950 in the state.

So far, 51 samples of dead birds from 13 districts have been found positive for bird flu.

Of the 428 birds which were reported dead on Sunday, 326 were crows, 18 peacocks, 34 pigeons and 50 others.

Most of the birds which have died in the state till Saturday are crows (2,289), followed by peacocks (170) and pigeons (156). PTI SDA SMNSMN

